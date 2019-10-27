How to add friends in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is finally here. The franchise is well-known for its multiplayer game mode, of course—so it’s likely fans will want to jump into an online lobby with their friends as soon as possible.

Luckily for fans of the online mode, adding players to your friends list is fairly simple and takes only a few quick clicks.

To add friends, you will need to venture into the game’s social menu, which can be found in the top right corner of the multiplayer screen. In the social menu, you will be able to find users on both your platform’s friend list and those from your Activision account.

At the top of the friends list, you’ll be able to see a command for inviting friends. After choosing this option, you can then add your friends’ Activision account names—which will require both a name and a number—to the friends list.

The other player will then need to accept the friend request under the same social menu before they show up on your friends list.

Once the user has been added to your friends list, you’ll be able to invite the player to your lobby and begin playing games together.