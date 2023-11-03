During Modern Warfare 3‘s first mission, Operation 627, you’ll be tasked with rescuing Makarov from a gulag. During it, you will be asked a question featuring multiple answers, and we can reveal every outcome.

I don’t know what it is, but Call of Duty sure does like a multiple-choice question. MW2 was a recent example as El Sin Nombre is interrogating you, giving you several questions to answer.

MW3 doesn’t buck the trend and doubles down by giving you another brainteaser straight from the get-go. Which answer should you give the malevolent Makarov though, that’s the question.

Does it matter which answer you give Makarov in Operation 627 in MW3?

You have three possible answers. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

No, it doesn’t seem to matter which answer you give Makarov in MW3‘s Operation 627 mission because all of the outcomes are the same.

After rescuing Makarov during MW3‘s first mission in the campaign, you’ll wind up in an elevator with the overtly evil villain himself. He will approach the player directly, look into their soul, and ask one question: “Andrei. Who holds the power in this gulag? The guards, or the prisoners?”

Whichever option you pick, Makarov will always agree with you. After he’s shared his musing, he will always follow it up with another nailed-on piece of dialogue, “Well done, soldier.’

Andrei can give one of three answers. Here’s every outcome outlined below if you’re intrigued.

The guards

Makes sense. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you choose “The guards,” Makarov will agree that the guards do have the power but insinuates that you, he, and the people will reclaim that aura of authority.

The prisoners

The man may be unhinged, but he makes sense. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The answer I went for the first time around. It felt like the philosophical answer that the question demands.

Neither

Probably the most redundant answer of the three. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This feels like an option that was completely shoehorned in to artificially give the players a third choice and think about their answer—even though it quite literally doesn’t matter.