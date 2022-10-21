How long is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign? Approximate time to beat

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally available, with players who pre-ordered the game able to play through the entire campaign before the title’s official launch.

Early access for Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is available to play as of Oct. 20, and though players have reported several bugs coming with the early release, many have already swept through the game’s iconic single-player mode. The full release will be on Oct. 28, including multiplayer modes and Special Ops. For now, players can dive into the global campaign of Modern Warfare 2.

Following up on the original Modern Warfare from 2019, the second installment in the beloved franchise picks back up with Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, Gaz, and the entirety of Task Force 141. The story of these characters is told not only through the campaign but will be continued after the release of the full game through Special Ops and Warzone 2.0.

Here’s how long it will take to run through Modern Warfare 2’s campaign mode.

How long is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign?

It takes approximately six to eight hours to complete the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign from start to finish. This approximate time is similar to many other Call of Duty campaigns, so its length should not come as a surprise to veteran players.

Playthrough times will of course vary depending on the difficulty you choose to play at. While players on easier difficulties will likely cruise through the game’s story mode, those playing on the hardest or realism difficulty can expect to spend a little more time progressing through single-player. Despite the differences in difficulties, the general window it takes to beat Modern Warfare 2 should not shift more than two hours.

While Modern Warfare 2, like many other Call of Duty titles, may have a short campaign, leaks have suspected that the campaign may receive future DLC. Players who have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 can jump into the game’s campaign mode right now.