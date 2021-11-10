Hitch’s Spin the Wheel tournament creates epic rosters, reunites Scump and Crimsix

Scump and Crimsix are playing together for the first time in over two years.

After eight spins of the wheel, some familiar faces in competitive Call of Duty will be teaming together thanks to Team Summertime’s $70,000 Spin the Wheel tournament, which takes place later this afternoon.

Team Summertime, consisting of OpTic Gaming members Hitch, Jorge, and Blake, hosted a livestream last night where eight SMG and AR duos were randomly paired by spinning a wheel, giving fans some extremely intriguing teams for today’s event. As is the case with competitive Call of Duty, there are storylines galore with these lineups.

Simp, aBeZy, MajorManiak, and Priestahh are teaming together, reuniting four of the five players from Atlanta FaZe’s runner-up team during the Modern Warfare season. These four, with Cellium rounding out the roster, won multiple events during the Call of Duty League’s inaugural season and were one of the favorites heading into the CDL playoffs before losing to the Dallas Empire in the grand finals. This team is incredibly talented and has the best duo in the world running the SMGs with Simp and aBeZy.

The Toronto Ultra and Los Angeles Thieves essentially swapped rosters for this event, except for Octane, who’s not participating in the tournament. Kenny and Envoy were paired with Cammy and Insight, while CleanX and Bance find themselves teaming with Drazah and Rated. Cammy and Insight, who might be the best AR-duo in the CDL, should be incredibly fun to watch with Kenny and Envoy running subs. Cammy, Kenny, and Drazah are all fantastic flexes, so both of these teams could run with three subs in certain situations.

TJHaLy, Venom, Methodz, and PaulEhx find themselves on the same team, bringing together three of four players who were rumored to sign with the Washington CDL team before talks to purchase NRG’s CDL spot fell through earlier this month. Huke, Asim, Tommey, and Karma are paired together. Having three-time CoD Champs winner Karma, one of the greatest players of all time, back competing, even just for a one-off tournament, is a fantastic thing for the competitive CoD scene.

Attach, Standy, Gunless, and Slasher form an interesting squad and might have two of the straightest shooters in the CDL with Standy and Gunless. Slasher and Attach are two of the smartest minds in the CoD scene. This team might be a dark horse to make a run to the finals.

The New York Subliners and OpTic Texas rosters swapped, creating the most interesting team in the field with Scump and Crimsix teaming together for the first time since 2019. The two spent five years together with OpTic Gaming, separating after the Black Ops 4 season. Clayster and Shotzzy round out the roster, creating one of the most dramatic rosters of all time.

Shotzzy, Clayster, and Crimsix were teammates on the Dallas Empire’s CoD Champs winning team in 2020. Clayster was dropped by Dallas ahead of the Cold War season while Crimsix became a free agent after the 2021 CDL season ended. Clayster and Scump were teammates on OpTic during the Ghosts season before Clay was dropped to create the OpTic dynasty roster. Dashy, iLLeY, HyDra, and Neptune find themselves paired together and might have the most gun skill of any roster in the tournament.

Hitch’s $70,000 Spin the Wheel Tournament starts today at 2pm CT and can be watched on his Twitch channel.