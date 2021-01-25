Here’s the Call of Duty League’s 2021 schedule

After months of anticipation, the Call of Duty League has finally revealed its schedule for the 2021 season—and there’s a lot to look forward to in the first half of the year.
The format for the league is different this year. While there are still Home Series events, all of the league will be played online this year and each tournament will be a part of five stages throughout the season.
Each stage consists of three weeks of group play, culminating in a Major event. After each Major, the top two teams will kick off the group selection for the next stage.
Here are all of the 2021 CDL events that have been scheduled so far.
Stage One
- Feb. 11 to 14: Atlanta FaZe Home Series
- Feb. 18 to 21: CDL Home Series
- Feb. 25 to 28: CDL Home Series
- Week of March 1: Stage One Major
Stage Two
- March 18 to 21: Toronto Ultra Home Series
- March 25 to 28: CDL Home Series
- April 1 to 4: Los Angeles Guerrillas Home Series
- Week of April 5: Stage Two Major
Stage Three
- April 22 to 25: London Royal Ravens Home Series
- April 29 to May 2: Paris Legion Home Series
- May 6 to 9: Dallas Empire Home Series
- Week of May 10: Stage Three Major
Stage Four
- May 27 to 30: OpTic Chicago Home Series
- June 3 to 6: Florida Mutineers Home Series
- June 10 13: Los Angeles Thieves Home Series
- Week of June 14: Stage Four Major
Stage Five
- July 1 to 4: Seattle Surge Home Series
- July 8 to 11: New York Subliners Home Series
- July 15 to 18: Minnesota RØKKR Home Series
- Week of July 19: Stage Five Major