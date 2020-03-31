Here’s how to unlock Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty fans received the exciting news that the remaster of Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is out today on PlayStation 4—and with it comes a new bundle.

The iconic 2009 campaign is sure to bring back nostalgic memories for CoD fans around the world. And the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle gives the skull-masked Operator back his original outfit, according to an Activision blog post. The bundle includes tons of other content and is available now on PS4.

Here’s how to unlock the bundle.

Image via Activision

Players can pick up the bundle for free with the purchase of the MW2 Campaign Remastered on PS4 or the pre-purchase of the campaign on other platforms.

Ghost now takes on the same look from “The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday” mission in the original MW2 campaign, donning all black. Along with the legendary Operator skin, the bundle gives a legendary and epic weapon blueprint, a weapon charm, an epic Finishing Move, an epic calling card, an emblem, an iconic voice clip for Ghost, and two Battle Pass tier skips.

CoD players can download the campaign now in the PlayStation Store for $19.99. The campaign’s release on other platforms will be available on April 30.