Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered available today on PS4

After numerous leaks and data mines teasing its existence, Activision officially confirmed a remaster of the campaign from 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 today.

The remaster of one of the series’ most iconic campaigns is real and it was released today on PlayStation 4 for $19.99. It’ll be “available for pre-purchase on other platforms,” which will release on April 30, according to Activision.

Play alongside Soap, Shepherd, Ghost and other familiar faces as you fight back against Vladimir Makarov, the Inner Circle, and other unforeseen foes.



The campaign features iconic characters like Soap, Captain Price, and Ghost, but it isn’t related to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was a reboot that features the same characters. This is a prettier version of the same game you played in 2009.

The remaster doesn’t include multiplayer or Spec Ops from the same game, though. It’s just the campaign mode. Many fans will be disappointed by that fact, but it’s not completely without something for multiplayer gamers to look forward to.

The Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost bundle includes a classic MW2 Ghost skin for Warzone and Modern Warfare, as well as two weapon blueprints, a weapon charm, a finishing move, a voice quip, a player card, and an emblem. The bundle includes the campaign and is “free with purchase on PS4 or pre-purchase on other platforms.”

Players can grab MW2 Remastered and start playing today.