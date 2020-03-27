Here’s how to unlock Talon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

After a three-day delay, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update 1.18 was finally pushed live last night. And with it comes a new Operator.

Talon, along with his “fierce dog” Indiana, joins the Coalition to wreak havoc on their opponents. While Modern Warfare fans might be happy to see the slick-haired, tattooed Operator in a gunfight, his canine companion also joins the fray in Talon’s Finishing Move, according to Activision’s blog post.

Here’s how to unlock Talon.

Screengrab via Activision

The “Talon Operator Bundle” is now available for purchase in the store. Modern Warfare players can pick up the legendary Scarecrow Talon skin for 2,400 CoD Points (or $20), along with two legendary weapon blueprints for an assault rifle and handgun, a watch, an epic knife blueprint, an epic calling card, an epic emblem, an epic Operator quip, an epic finishing move, and two Battle Pass tier skips.

A new Operator isn’t the only thing that was introduced with Update 1.18. The new Khandor Hideout map also makes its Modern Warfare debut with a 24/7 playlist. Players can enjoy the NVG Infected multiplayer mode, which gives survivors a thermal sight and limited NVG battery to combat zombified players in the dark. And four new weapons can now be found on the ground and in Supply Boxes in Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode, Warzone—725 Shotgun, MK2 Carbine, EBR-14 Marksman Rifle, and the .50 GS handgun.

Modern Warfare fans can jump into the action today to pick up Talon and his best canine friend.