The start of the inaugural season of the franchised Call of Duty League is right around the corner.

The official ruleset for the 2020 season was revealed earlier this year, which means fans already know the maps and game modes that the pros will initially be playing in Modern Warfare.

Unsurprisingly, Hardpoint is one of the three game modes in the 2020 Call of Duty League season. Six maps are featured in the initial ruleset for this year’s competition: Arklov Peak, Azhir Cave, Gun Runner, Hackney Yard, Rammaza, and St. Petrograd.

Related: Call of Duty League to feature “tournament-based play” in 2020

Here are the rotations for the Call of Duty League Hardpoint maps in Modern Warfare. The Hardpoint locations are listed below in the order of their rotation. The names used for each individual Hardpoint location are those provided in-game in the top middle of your screen.

Arklov Peak

1) Courtyard

Screengrab via Activision

2) Hay Storage

Screengrab via Activision

3) Cemetry

Screengrab via Activision

4) Destroyed House

Screengrab via Activision

5) Ruins

Screengrab via Activision

Azhir Cave

1) Town Center

Screengrab via Activision

2) Cave East

Screengrab via Activision

3) Soccer Field

Screengrab via Activision

4) Cave West

Screengrab via Activision

5) Cliff Path

Screengrab via Activision

Gun Runner

1) Center Platform

Screengrab via Activision

2) Munition Depot

Screengrab via Activision

3) Mine Entrance

Screengrab via Activision

4) Cargo Containers

Screengrab via Activision

5) Shipping Warehouse

Screengrab via Activision

Hackney Yard

1) Warehouse

Screengrab via Activision

2) Tire Shop

Screengrab via Activision

3) Smokestack

Screengrab via Activision

4) Office

Screengrab via Activision

5) Dock Building

Screengrab via Activision

Rammaza

1) Bridge

Screengrab via Activision

2) Electronic Shop

Screengrab via Activision

3) Barber Shop

Screengrab via Activision

4) Construction

Screengrab via Activision

5) Ruins

Screengrab via Activision

St. Petrograd

1) Shipping Area

Screengrab via Activision

2) Cafe

Screengrab via Activision

3) Hazmat Building

Screengrab via Activision

4) Pool Hall

Screengrab via Activision

5) Restaurant

Screengrab via Activision

This article will be updated when Hardpoint maps are added or removed from the ruleset.