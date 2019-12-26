The start of the inaugural season of the franchised Call of Duty League is right around the corner.
The official ruleset for the 2020 season was revealed earlier this year, which means fans already know the maps and game modes that the pros will initially be playing in Modern Warfare.
Unsurprisingly, Hardpoint is one of the three game modes in the 2020 Call of Duty League season. Six maps are featured in the initial ruleset for this year’s competition: Arklov Peak, Azhir Cave, Gun Runner, Hackney Yard, Rammaza, and St. Petrograd.
Here are the rotations for the Call of Duty League Hardpoint maps in Modern Warfare. The Hardpoint locations are listed below in the order of their rotation. The names used for each individual Hardpoint location are those provided in-game in the top middle of your screen.
Arklov Peak
1) Courtyard
2) Hay Storage
3) Cemetry
4) Destroyed House
5) Ruins
Azhir Cave
1) Town Center
2) Cave East
3) Soccer Field
4) Cave West
5) Cliff Path
Gun Runner
1) Center Platform
2) Munition Depot
3) Mine Entrance
4) Cargo Containers
5) Shipping Warehouse
Hackney Yard
1) Warehouse
2) Tire Shop
3) Smokestack
4) Office
5) Dock Building
Rammaza
1) Bridge
2) Electronic Shop
3) Barber Shop
4) Construction
5) Ruins
St. Petrograd
1) Shipping Area
2) Cafe
3) Hazmat Building
4) Pool Hall
5) Restaurant
This article will be updated when Hardpoint maps are added or removed from the ruleset.