Call of Duty League to feature “tournament-based play” in 2020

Professional Call of Duty tournaments will be back in 2020.

The Call of Duty League will include “tournament-based play” in its inaugural season, the league announced today.

Call of Duty League on Twitter Our holiday gift to you 🎁: ▪️ More matches ▪️ More drama ▪️ More reasons to get excited for 2020 Announcing a new tournament-based structure for the inaugural season. https://t.co/Cf81HvN5mF #CDL2020

Starting with the second week of the 2020 Call of Duty League season in London—scheduled to take place from Feb. 8 to 9—teams will battle it out in a tournament-based structure that the league says is “familiar to the legacy of Call of Duty esports and fresh amidst the backdrop of our city-based franchise structure.”

“This format, coupled with a brand new points system that goes into effect on Launch Weekend, will deliver a competitive experience where every match of the season matters,” the Call of Duty League said. “The result: fans will get to see more matches, more drama, and more teams competing each home series weekend.”

In November, the Call of Duty League revealed its initial schedule for the inaugural season of the franchised league. The schedule featured 24 events with two homestands in each franchise location.

Now, however, Call of Duty League franchises will host “home series weekends” that feature tournament-based gameplay instead of individual matches after the Launch Weekend in Minnesota.

“Launch Weekend will feature predetermined matches in which each team competes twice in head-to-head play,” the Call of Duty League said. “Each Home Series weekend, thereafter, will feature eight teams competing in a tournament-style competition, providing an opportunity to reign over the weekend bracket, and add to their individual Call of Duty League season point total.”

Specific information about the new points system wasn’t announced. But the league revealed that the top-eight ranked teams at the end of the regular season will advance to the playoffs. The last six playoff teams at the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend will compete in a double-elimination bracket until a new world champion is crowned.

For now, though, fans can look forward to the start of the 2020 Call of Duty League season, which will begin on Jan. 24 in Minnesota.