The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Gunfight Alpha is live, and with new weapons, maps, and game mechanics, it can be a lot to take in.

And while the small maps in Gunfight don’t simulate how many of the weapons will perform on traditional maps, we can get a feel for how them. Fortunately, there are several fun and strong guns to use in MW so far.

Here are the best guns in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Alpha.

M13

Maybe it’s because maps are so small, but submachine guns seem incredibly strong in Modern Warfare. The M13 may be the best of them all, though.

Especially with a sight, the M13 is one of the strongest weapons in the Alpha. The speed at which you can run around the map with the M13, combined with its damage and rate of fire, this will likely be a gun widely used when the full game drops.

AX-50

The AX-50 is similar to Ghosts’ USR in appearance and sights. It is also very powerful in the Alpha, since there are limited space on the map for your opponents to hide.

726

Despite only having two shells, the 726 shotgun is very good. The sniper scope Infinity Ward likes to pair it is funny, but this gun will likely be very annoying to play against with the attachments you will be able to use in the base game.

MP5

The MP5 may have the fastest rate of fire in Modern Warfare‘s Alpha. Similarly to the M13, running around small maps with this gun should be recipe for success.

M4A1

The only assault rifle on this list, the M4A1 may not be the most powerful gun, but it’s a great balance of movement speed, damage, and rate of fire. This gun feels like one of the best to use in the game.

M14

Although it may be a little difficult to control at times, the M14 can shred through basically anyone or anything, or at least it seems. It’s certainly not fun if you’re on the receiving end, though.