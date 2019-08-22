The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2-vs-2 Gunfight Alpha is now live on PS4

Activision surprised Call of Duty today by starting the Modern Warfare two-vs-two Alpha a full day early.

The Modern Warfare two-vs-two Alpha is now live exclusively on PlayStation 4. The Alpha was supposed to begin tomorrow, Aug. 23, but it’s available to play right now.

Screengrab via Activision

The pre-download file became available earlier today, but fans weren’t expecting to be able to try out the game until tomorrow. If you haven’t downloaded the Alpha yet, you should start it soon—it’s a 35.930 GB file on PS4.

The Alpha will allow players to try out the new Gunfight two-vs-two mode. This is the only multiplayer mode that will be available during the Alpha test period.

The Modern Warfare Alpha will be available until Sunday, Aug. 25—unless Activision has another surprise planned. Modern Warfare will be released on Oct. 25.