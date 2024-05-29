destroyed verdansk in cod warzone
Image via Activision
CoD

Heavyweight CoD cheat provider bites the dust as Activision demands $14 million in damages

A step in the right direction.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
Published: May 29, 2024 02:56 am

Yet another cheat provider has been cooked in court today after a Californian judge ruled in favor of Activision, with the Call of Duty giant demanding over $14 million in damages from EngineOwning following the conclusion of a suit filed in 2022.

EngineOwning must pay $14,465,600—$200 per cheat downloaded—in damages, according to a May 28 court order issued by U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald and shared by CharlieINTEL on X (formerly Twitter). The ruling ends the case filed back in 2022, with owners of the site ordered to pay the eight-digit sum of damages and over $290,000 in legal fees and must also hand over the website’s domain. Ultimately, the motion for default judgment was passed as the alleged individuals all but ghosted the case.

A player aims a colorful weapon and fires in front of a car on Shoot House in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.
Another one bites the dust. Image via Activision

EngineOwning provides cheats and hacks for various titles, but the bulk of its clientele has been entrenched in CoD dating back to the site’s founding in 2014. Over a dozen defendants were called directly, with figures revealing over 72,000 users had downloaded and used hacks in CoD from the site. It’s unclear what Activision intends to do with the site, but it likely won’t remain up for much longer.

Activision’s win is yet another warning to cheat makers and providers that developers and publishers won’t go quietly into the night and ignore the hacking epidemic forever. Outside of developing better anti-cheat technology, devs are actively pursuing sites that distribute cheats. Just this week, Bungie scored a multi-million dollar win in court over AimJunkies to go with its lawsuit against Ring-1 back in 2023. Riot Games is also in the mix, banding together with Bungie to go after multiple other cheating sites.

It’s far from the end of cheating in CoD—which will forever be a problem players and developers alike will need to face—but Activision is aiming for the head. To those who continue to create or provide hacks: You’ve been warned.

Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com