Hardhat is now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Another classic Call of Duty map is now live in Modern Warfare. Hardhat has come to the game, as promised, in the game’s third season.

First appearing in 2011’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Hardhat takes place in a construction site. It was home to many matches in Call of Duty’s budding competitive scene back in the day.

A title update and playlist update will begin going out across all platforms tonight at 11PM PST! Click the link to see a list of fixes, what's coming to #ModernWarfare multiplayer, Special Operations, #Warzone, and more! https://t.co/X1hZXsnrtu pic.twitter.com/IqGS8mdtO8 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 19, 2020

Modern Warfare has been home to many remastered maps this year, including Crash, Rust, Shipment, Backlot, and Vacant. Most of them have been big hits with fans since they were added to the game.

The latest Call of Duty title has a solid balance of new maps and remasters, offering both exciting new classics like Gun Runner and Hackney Yard and nostalgia hits with the remakes.

Modern Warfare’s third season is scheduled to end in a couple weeks on June 2, so a new season will follow shortly after. It’s a safe bet that the new season will include at least one new map remake, as well.

Head on into Modern Warfare now to try out Hardhat and see how it holds up over eight years later.