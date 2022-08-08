A new update just went live for Call of Duty: Warzone, featuring bug fixes and a nerf to a mainstay meta submachine gun.

A recent bug that was making the game inaccessible for some players thanks to “Dev Error 5476” has now thankfully been patched, along with a bug that was causing the H4 Blixen’s 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag attachment to buff its movement speed rather than nerf it.

Speaking of nerfs, the H4 Blixen received another one to help try and bring it down a peg. The Vanguard SMG has been a mainstay in the meta since it released a few months ago; it’s currently the most-used gun on Fortune’s Keep and second-most used gun on Caldera, according to WZ Ranked.

The current Warzone meta likely won’t shift much, because the nerf only reduces the Blixen’s max damage from 39 to 38, marking a minor adjustment. Things should remain the same when it comes to weapon picks at least until season five comes along, likely some time towards the end of August or beginning of September.

Yesterday, Activision revealed that new information about the upcoming Warzone 2.0 experience will be announced during the Call of Duty: Next stream event on Sept. 15. Hopefully the SMGs in that game will receive more frequent balance updates than the Blixen has seen recently.

The full, albeit short, list of patch notes for the Aug. 8 update can be found below.

Full Call of Duty: Warzone Aug. 8 update patch notes

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue causing Players to encounter Dev Error 5476 which caused the game client to crash.

Fixed an issue causing the H4 Blixen’s (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag to increase movement speed by 2 percent rather than decrease it as intended.

Weapons

Weapon Adjustments

» Submachine Guns «

H4 Blixen (VG)