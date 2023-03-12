OpTic Texas eliminate Seattle Surge to punch ticket to Sunday at CDL Major 3

While it was a hard road getting there, OpTic Texas will play on Championship Sunday in front of a home crowd at the 2023 Call of Duty League’s third Major after beating the Seattle Surge 3-1 today.

The team very nearly was eliminated from CDL Major Three in two straight games after losing their opening match to the Boston Breach and surviving an absolute nail-biter against the London Royal Ravens. Now, they’re in the top four and have a chance to earn more tomorrow.

Things started off about as good as one could hope for OpTic against Seattle on Hydro Hardpoint, as they picked up significant time at the first hill while managing to make a break on the map’s second as well. They were winning the rotations to the next Hardpoint, and even when they lost out on spawns and the rotations, they managed to break what seemed like every single hill.

Seattle managed to make it a much closer match than in the early goings, but OpTic ultimately closed it out by a score of 250-209. Shotzzy, who is one of the most elusive players in the world, had his way with Seattle, as he posted a 24-17 statline and made huge impacts on the map at every turn.

But his high level of play did not stop with the Hardpoint. The 2020 world champion continued to make massive impacts in the Hotel Search and Destroy, picking up what seemed like every single first blood. While his 7-5 statline doesn’t stand out at first glance, there were so many times OpTic held a life advantage due to Shotzzy finding an opening, picking up a kill, and running away with his life.

The team’s two AR players, Ghosty and Dashy, combined for 14 kills to just two deaths in what was a masterclass from the Green Wall. The setting would remain at Hotel, but this time the series shifted gears for the lone Control in the map set. Things started well again for OpTic, winning an offensive round to take a 1-0 lead.

But that’s when Seattle began to heat up. They won three consecutive rounds, including two offensive rounds, to get on the board with a 3-1 victory on the Control. The series’ next map, Fortress Hardpoint, was one of Seattle’s best. Coming into their matchup with Texas, they held an 8-2 record on the map-mode combination, but OpTic didn’t seem to mind.

After the first three sets of Hardpoints, Texas held a 131-19 lead. They were getting timely kills, winning rotations, and dictating spawns. Seattle managed to get some time here and there, but it was all for naught. OpTic continued to run away with the map and, in the end, won by a count of 250-120 to take the series 3-1.

With the win, Texas earn a top-four finish for the second straight Major, but for the first time with its new roster. OpTic will face the winner of the Boston Breach vs. Vegas Legion match on Sunday, March 12 at 2pm CT.