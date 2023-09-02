Future CoD store bundle will have your gun talking like a TikTok NPC

Call of Duty leakers have this week discovered a future skin bundle coming to the CoD store that will bring your gun to life with the voice of a TikTok non-playable character, or NPC. Either you’ll love it so much you’ll buy it immediately, or—if you’re like me—you’ll contemplate uninstalling the game forever.

The Battle Buddy: NPC Pack has been unofficially unveiled by CoD data mining group Task Force Leakers 141, who posted a preview clip featuring some of the new voice lines on Sept. 1. The video features some of the NPC Battle Buddy voice lines singing out as the player moves through Vondel getting kills and picking up loot.

You buy this bundle you need to take yourself outside and give yourself a good kicking. #Warzone #MWII #MWIII pic.twitter.com/eoac26FOQ6 — Task Force Leakers Network (@leakers141) September 1, 2023

“You got shot! Ouchie, ouchie!” and “Shinies! Shinies! Rawr!” are just a small taste of the weird voice pack’s lines, which are meant to mimic a popular TikTok trend that sees creators acting as NPCs similar to those seen in games like Skyrim and Grand Theft Auto.

An NPC is normally repetitive in the way they speak and act, narrating the actions as they occur around them. The extended full set of voice lines available for this CoD Battle Buddy was posted to Task Force Leakers 141’s YouTube channel, which has the voice actor at times making sounds of jets and car horns.

A unique voice line even sees the voice actor break the fourth wall, saying to the player, “Ugh, can this trend be over already? I’m not even in character anymore,” with a frustrated tone. Much like me, when I first heard this was going to be in the game.

Reactions to the leaks have been mixed, to say the least. While reception for the Battle Buddy bundle was great when the original pack was revealed, this special edition is already gaining a notoriety unlike anything ever seen previously.

“This will be the reason why I don’t touch CoD again,” one player said. “[Already] sounds like my random squad fill [with] 12 year old teammates’ voice comms,” said another.

Another player lamented at the loss of their watches that these bundles have since replaced, referencing the older CoD store bundles that featured the wrist accessories as a cosmetic bonus. In all, the reaction has been rather negative to both the trend and its addition to the game.

While the bundle is not available in CoD right now, it’s expected to come in the foreseeable future. Fortunately, for those who are keen to pick it up, it and all other purchased bundles will be available when Modern Warfare 3 drops in November, so you can pick it up now safely knowing you’ll be able to use it in the next edition of CoD—if you don’t grow sick of it by then.

The NPC talking gun screen will likely be bundled with a weapon blueprint, weapon sticker, an emblem, and more, and if it’s anything like previous bundles, will go for around 1,300 CoD Points. Personally, I’ll be giving this one a miss.

