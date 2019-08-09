Former OpTic content creator MiDNiTE joins Minnesota CoD franchise

Ashley “MiDNiTE” Glassel, who recently left OpTic Gaming after 10 years with the organization, has joined the Minnesota Call of Duty franchise.

MiDNiTE, a native of Prior Lake, Minnesota, announced her new allegiance via YouTube today. As a longtime Minnesota Vikings fan, MiDNiTE said she was immediately interested in the CoD franchise because of its connection to the Wilf family, which owns the Vikings and the parent company of the CoD team, WISE Ventures Esports.

WISE Ventures Esports COO Brett Diamond said he’s not “really focused” on MiDNiTE’s job title, but he likened her role to an episode of The Simpsons where Bart was named “Vice President of Keeping It Real” by Lisa.

“[MiDNiTE] is going to be a part of the core team and she’s going to help us get this thing up and running,” Diamond told Dot Esports. “She’s going to be helping us on a little bit of everything… We’re going to lean heavily on Ashley, and utilize her experience and expertise.”

Related: Minnesota’s new CoD franchise is considering building an esports arena near Vikings training facility

This marks the first organization MiDNiTE will represent other than OpTic this decade. She announced her departure from OpTic on July 31, nearly two months after Immortals Gaming Club purchased Infinite Esports & Entertainment, the holding company of OpTic Gaming.

But even with a long and eventful chapter in her career closed, MiDNiTE is excited to get to work with the Minnesota franchise.

“I look forward to following the journeys of the people that I worked with at OpTic almost as much as I am looking forward to my own future journey,” MiDNiTE told Dot Esports. “I look forward to creating content around our future players, and helping them connect with Minnesota, and their fans beyond.”

The Minnesota CoD franchise will compete in the city-based league in its inaugural season in 2020.