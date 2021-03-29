Florida Mutineers sweep OpTic Chicago in second week of 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 2 group play

The second week of Stage Two group play in the 2021 Call of Duty League season was a forgettable one for OpTic Chicago.

After being upset by the Minnesota RØKKR earlier this week, OpTic lost to the Florida Mutineers 3-0 today. Chicago failed to win a single map this week, producing a 0-6 map count and falling to 1-2 in Group B of Stage Two.

The 3-0 overall series scoreline between Chicago and Florida doesn't exactly tell the full story of this matchup, however. All three maps were highly contested and went down to the wire, starting with the Mutineers winning Raid Hardpoint 250-221. Owakening led the charge for Florida, producing a game-high 31 kills.

On map two, Checkmate Search and Destroy, the Mutineers clutched multiple rounds—including a two-vs-three situation in round 11—to take the 6-5 victory. This time, it was Skyz who sat atop the scoreboard for Florida with 12 eliminations—Envoy also dropped 12 kills for Chicago.

With their backs against the wall, OpTic went up 2-1 in map three, Checkmate Control. But Florida responded by winning a crucial offensive round and a hard-fought final round to secure the 3-2 map victory and 3-0 sweep of OpTic.

Following this win, Florida are 2-1 in Group B, tied for first place with the Dallas Empire and Seattle Surge. OpTic, on the other hand, now sit in fifth place in Group B with a 1-2 record. This puts them in danger of immediately starting the Stage Two Major in the losers bracket if they fail to finish in the top three of their group.

😳 Road to the $500,000 Stage II Major: Group B is looking spicy heading into the @LAGuerrillas Home Series! #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/jsCDair8Ca — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) March 28, 2021

OpTic will be back in action next week when they play their last two group play matches of Stage Two against Dallas and Seattle. The third and final week of Stage Two group play in the 2021 Call of Duty League season will kick off on Thursday, April 1 at 3pm CT.

