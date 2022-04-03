Florida Mutineers eliminate OpTic Texas from 2022 Call of Duty League Major 2

OpTic Texas will not defend their title at the 2022 Call of Duty League’s Major Two.

The Major One champions have been eliminated from this weekend’s tournament by the Florida Mutineers in a 3-1 series loss tonight.

OpTic came into this matchup following a reverse sweep over the Los Angeles Thieves to kick off today’s action at Major Two. Florida, on the other hand, lost to the Boston Breach earlier today to get sent down to the losers bracket.

With both teams fighting for their tournament lives, this showdown started out with an intense Gavutu Hardpoint. A chaotic ending at the first Hardpoint location saw both teams furiously trading kills back and forth. But eventually, Florida came away with the 250-248 victory in map one behind a 28-19 performance out of Skyz.

Skyz was on top of the scoreboard again in map two, Berlin Search and Destroy. The 22-year-old dropped 11 kills to help Florida pick up a dominant 6-1 win and 2-0 series advantage.

This was familiar territory for OpTic, though. Scump and crew entered their statistical best game mode, Control, facing a 2-0 deficit for the second time today. And once again, OpTic opened map three with an offensive round win in the defensively-favored mode. From there, Texas played their game and took Gavutu Control 3-1 to force a fourth map.

Following that map three win, many OpTic fans were likely starting to get their hopes up for the potential of another reverse sweep. But Florida had other plans for the Green Wall. The Mutineers battled on Berlin Hardpoint and won map four 250-206 to send OpTic home from Major Two with a top-six placing.

For Florida, this win guarantees them a spot in Championship Sunday along with the Atlanta FaZe and Boston Breach. The fourth and final team to remain in the tournament will be decided right now in the last match of the night between the Los Angeles Guerrillas and Seattle Surge.