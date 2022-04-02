OpTic Texas reverse sweep LA Thieves at 2022 Call of Duty League Major 2

OpTic Texas are still alive in the lower bracket of the 2022 Call of Duty League Major Two following a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Thieves today.

L.A. Thieves started off strong against OpTic Texas with a close Hardpoint victory on Tuscan, taking the map 250-230. From there, the Thieves carried over the momentum from Tuscan to secure a round 11 win on Bocage Search and Destroy. Despite a 0-9 performance from Octane, Drazah got the gaming-winning ninja defuse to help L.A. go up 2-0 in the series.

Trouble in the kingdom? @OpTicTexas are on the BRINK of elimination as the @LAThieves clutch up Round 11 to go up 2-0! 🤯#LAThieves | #CDL2022 pic.twitter.com/Rayob84qcP — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 2, 2022

Now on series point, all the Thieves had to do was win one more map to move on at the Major. But as the previous Major champions, OpTic Texas were not going down without a fight. All it took was a Tuscan Control to get the OpTic guys back in their grove. A 3-0 win in Control was exactly what OpTic needed and they then took the Berlin Hardpoint in flawless fashion, 250-111.

With this elimination series tied at two maps apiece, it all came down to Tuscan Search and Destroy. But OpTic were already locked in from their previous map victories and ready to complete the reverse sweep. A 6-4 victory in the final Search and Destroy allowed OpTic Texas to move on while the L.A. Thieves were sent home early.

Never going down without a fight. pic.twitter.com/sWdM4MvsmN — OpTic Texas (@OpTicTexas) April 2, 2022

While OpTic Texas won the previous Major, the Thieves continue to struggle to find their footing so far in Vanguard. They finished 0-5 during the Major Two online qualifiers and were the only team to not pick up a win. Despite reverse sweeping the New York Subliners yesterday, changes could be on the horizon for the struggling Thieves roster.

OpTic will next play against the loser of the matchup between the Boston Breach and Florida Mutineers, which is now live on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.