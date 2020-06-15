Florida Mutineers defeat Atlanta FaZe, win online Call of Duty League Minnesota Home Series

Despite entering the event with a new roster, the Florida Mutineers are once again Call of Duty League Home Series champions.

The Mutineers, who played their first event with new signing Joseph “Owakening” Conley this weekend, defeated the Atlanta FaZe in the grand finals of the Minnesota Home Series today. With the win, Florida became the fourth two-time event winners this season, joining FaZe, the Chicago Huntsmen, and the Dallas Empire.

Game, Mutineers. 3-1 and it was EZ AF. pic.twitter.com/Lr4yzrxkbw — Florida Mutineers (@Mutineers) June 15, 2020

During this event, the Mutineers defeated each of the top three teams, in addition to the Los Angeles Guerrillas. Two of the team’s four series went the distance, including their semifinal matchup against the Empire. In that match, Florida mounted a comeback after going down 2-1 in the series by winning Rammaza Hardpoint and pulling out a round 11 Search and Destroy victory to advance to their third grand finals of the season.

Florida’s grand finals victory also ended Atlanta’s tournament run, which featured three comeback victories and two reverse sweeps. Like every other series this weekend, FaZe fell behind after three games, setting up what would have been their fourth consecutive comeback of the event. But despite closing the gap late on Hackney Yard, Atlanta were unable to force a decisive game five.

This Home Series victory has helped Florida leap the Minnesota RØKKR, who finished tied for last this event, in the Call of Duty League standings. Even with the win, Florida are in fourth place in the 12-team league behind the Empire, Huntsmen, and FaZe.

The Mutineers will be back in action next weekend as a part of the Paris Legion Home Series, where they’re grouped with the Legion, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, and New York Subliners.