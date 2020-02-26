Today’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch implements fix for killstreaks in the CDL playlist

A small patch has gone live for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare today, bringing with it a few fixes for some annoying bugs in the game.

The most notable fix is for killstreaks in the CDL playlist. Killstreaks aren’t featured this year in the Call of Duty League. But a bug in the CDL playlist in the game itself allowed them to be used.

Notes for today's patch in #ModernWarfare

– Removes rank reset prompt screen after yesterday's update

– Fixes for Regiment invites

– Fix for the Quick Fix Perk not functioning as intended while used as a Specialist Perk

– Fix for killstreaks still functioning in CDL playlists — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 26, 2020

This has now been fixed, helping to create a more authentic CDL experience. The playlist was added with season two earlier this month, offering the same maps, weapons, and rules that the pros use in the league.

A new bug from yesterday scared a lot of players when they hopped on the game in the form of an errant message saying that their rank had been reset. This was just a bugged message, however, and no one’s rank was actually reset. But now the message is gone altogether.

Two other fixes were implemented, including a fix for the Quick Fix perk not functioning as intended while being used as a Specialist perk and another fix for Regiment invites not working.

Yesterday’s 1.15 update for Modern Warfare added a new Gunfight map, Bazaar, along with even more bug fixes and weapon tweaks.