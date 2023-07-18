FaZe Swagg was ecstatic to get CoD blueprint—until NICKMERCS controversy canceled it

Popular content creator Swagg thought he was finally realizing a longtime dream: He was going to get his very own Call of Duty weapon blueprint. And then a controversy unrelated to him scrapped any chance of that dream becoming a reality.

Swagg posted a YouTube video yesterday titled “I’m ready to talk about it.” In the video, Swagg revealed that he was actually in the process of designing his CoD blueprint when FaZe Clan co-owner NICKMERCS sent out a controversial tweet in a thread about anti- and pro-LGBTQ+ protestors clashing in California. That tweet ultimately led to the removal of NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman’s Warzone bundles, in addition to Swagg’s blueprint being canceled.

Swagg explained that he was traveling to Europe when he received a call informing him the work he had done to create the blueprint was all for naught. In response to the NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman controversy, Swagg said Activision was staying away from doing collaborations with creators to avoid a similar incident.

Upon being informed that his creation was not going to be making its way into CoD, Swagg was heartbroken.

“This call—it was so gut-wrenching for me because I knew it was coming. As soon as that all had happened, I knew it was a wrap. I knew it was done. But to get the call, it made it even worse,” Swagg said. “To be so close to having your own skin in the game, your own blueprint, your own camo that you designed, that you basically hand-crafted…”

Swagg intimated that he would still be open to doing something similar in the future if Activision’s supposed stance against creator collabs ever changed. But he is resigned to the idea that it just wasn’t meant to be and it may never come back around again.

