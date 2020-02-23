FaZe, Chicago Huntsmen start 2-0 at 2020 Call of Duty League Atlanta Home Series

Heading into the second Home Series event of the 2020 Call of Duty League season this weekend, all eyes were on two teams in particular: the Chicago Huntsmen and Atlanta FaZe. And so far, both squads have performed as expected by becoming the first two teams to advance at the Atlanta Home Series.

The Huntsmen and FaZe both went undefeated today in group play to secure their spot in tomorrow’s single-elimination bracket.

FaZe dominated Group A by sweeping OpTic Gaming Los Angeles and beating the London Royal Ravens 3-1. London made Atlanta work for their win in the Group A qualifier match, however.

FaZe kicked off their showdown with London by picking up a 250-195 win on Hackney Yard Hardpoint. Superstar 19-year-old Chris “Simp” Lehr then dropped 10 kills on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy to give Atlanta the 6-3 map victory and 2-0 series lead.

Behind a 40-bomb from @Cellium in the second Hardpoint, @ATLFaZe close out the 3-1 series over the London @RoyalRavens!



Atlanta FaZe now into the playoffs semifinals for tomorrow. #EZAF pic.twitter.com/mV5jZSgdJQ — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) February 23, 2020

London refused to go down without a fight, though. Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall, one of the breakout players in Modern Warfare, led the Royal Ravens to a 146-132 win on St. Petrograd Domination. But then, McArthur “Cellium” Jovel took over on Gun Runner Hardpoint. His 40-kill performance propelled Atlanta to a 250-189 win in map four and the 3-1 series victory.

In Group B, Chicago took the top spot by taking down the Toronto Ultra and Minnesota RØKKR. But the Huntsmen’s match against Toronto was much closer than anticipated. It went all the way down to map five, round 11, but Peirce “Gunless” Hillman clutched up to give Chicago the 3-2 series win.

SAVED!!! 😱



Chicago @Huntsmen with an absolute NAILBITER round 11 win over the @TorontoUltra. They move on in the Winners bracket here at Atlanta! #BeTheHunter pic.twitter.com/8WSUz5FLo2 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) February 22, 2020

The qualifier match between Chicago and Minnesota started with a dominant 250-107 victory on St. Petrograd Hardpoint for the RØKKR. But after that, Chicago took control of the series. They won Gun Runner Search and Destroy 6-3, Hackney Yard Domination 153-145, and Gun Runner Hardpoint 250-189 to pick up the 3-1 series victory and the top seed in Group B.

Even though FaZe and Chicago both already punched their tickets to the single-elimination bracket at the Atlanta Home Series, two more teams will look to advance tomorrow. Championship Sunday’s action will begin with an elimination match between the Paris Legion and Minnesota at 10am CT.