Everything you need to know about Boston Breach and New York Subliners Call of Duty League Major 4 Challengers Open

In April, the New York Subliners and Boston Breach announced their alliance to hold a two-weekend LAN event in both home states during the 2022 Call of Duty League season. Both organizations released further information today for the third Challengers LAN event of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Major Four Challengers Open event.

Call of Duty League Major Four Challengers Open 2022

The three-day Challengers event will see players head to Foxboro, Massachusetts to battle for their share of the $75,000 prize pool. Players will head to the Helix Esports Facility, which is the Breach’s training venue.

Challengers prizing

First: $24,000

Second: $12,000

Third: $7,500

Fourth: $6,000

Fifth and sixth: $3,750

Seventh and eighth: $2,250

Ninth to 12th: $1,875

13th to 16th: $1,500

Challengers full schedule

Thursday, July 7

4pm CT to 7pm CT: Early team check-in

Friday, July 8

9am CT: Check-in

11am CT: Winners round one, heat one

12pm CT: Winners round one, heat two

1pm CT: Winners round two, heat one

2pm CT: Winners round two, heat two

3pm CT: Losers round one, heat one

4pm CT: Losers round one, heat two

5pm CT: Winners round three

6pm CT: Losers round two

7pm CT: Losers round three

Saturday, July 9

9am CT: Winners round four and losers round four

10:30am CT: Losers round five and winners quarterfinals

12pm CT: Losers round six and winners quarterfinals

1:30pm CT: Winners quarterfinals

3pm CT: Losers round seven and winners quarterfinals

4:30pm CT: Losers round eight and winners semifinals

6pm CT: Losers round eight and winners semifinals

Sunday, July 10