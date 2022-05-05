Everything you need to know about Boston Breach and New York Subliners Call of Duty League Major 4 Challengers Open

In April, the New York Subliners and Boston Breach announced their alliance to hold a two-weekend LAN event in both home states during the 2022 Call of Duty League season. Both organizations released further information today for the third Challengers LAN event of the season.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Major Four Challengers Open event.
Call of Duty League Major Four Challengers Open 2022
The three-day Challengers event will see players head to Foxboro, Massachusetts to battle for their share of the $75,000 prize pool. Players will head to the Helix Esports Facility, which is the Breach’s training venue.
Challengers prizing
- First: $24,000
- Second: $12,000
- Third: $7,500
- Fourth: $6,000
- Fifth and sixth: $3,750
- Seventh and eighth: $2,250
- Ninth to 12th: $1,875
- 13th to 16th: $1,500
Challengers full schedule
Thursday, July 7
- 4pm CT to 7pm CT: Early team check-in
Friday, July 8
- 9am CT: Check-in
- 11am CT: Winners round one, heat one
- 12pm CT: Winners round one, heat two
- 1pm CT: Winners round two, heat one
- 2pm CT: Winners round two, heat two
- 3pm CT: Losers round one, heat one
- 4pm CT: Losers round one, heat two
- 5pm CT: Winners round three
- 6pm CT: Losers round two
- 7pm CT: Losers round three
Saturday, July 9
- 9am CT: Winners round four and losers round four
- 10:30am CT: Losers round five and winners quarterfinals
- 12pm CT: Losers round six and winners quarterfinals
- 1:30pm CT: Winners quarterfinals
- 3pm CT: Losers round seven and winners quarterfinals
- 4:30pm CT: Losers round eight and winners semifinals
- 6pm CT: Losers round eight and winners semifinals
Sunday, July 10
- 9am CT: Winners finals and losers round nine
- 10:30am CT: Losers semifinals
- 12pm CT: Losers finals
- 1:30pm CT: Grand finals
- 3pm CT: Grand finals, second series (if necessary)