DrDisrespect’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War settings

Dr Disrespect makes switching between shooter games look easy since he regularly plays different titles on stream and puts out the same dominant performances in each of them. As an old map designer for the Call of Duty series, the franchise will likely always have a special place in Dr Disrespect’s heart.

While Black Ops Cold War is set for a Nov. 13 release, Dr Disrespect is making his way to the second beta weekend of the game with an impressive track record in Modern Warfare. Though most of his focus was on Warzone, the battle royale game mode in CoD, Dr Disrespect is also a multiplayer playlist specialist who can tear down any lobby he joins.

With lightning-fast reflexes and inhuman map awareness, he’s an opponent you don’t want to face but also a sensei that you can learn from. Watching his stream and videos are excellent first steps to take to improve, but relating to his gameplay may be challenging without stepping in his shoes.

Using Dr Disrespect’s settings will help you understand his thought process better while allowing you to replicate every move he makes.

Here are Dr Disrespect’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War settings.

Dr Disrespect’s mouse settings

Dr Disrespect’s gameplay may be all about speed and momentum, but his mouse settings are far from being the fastest in the world. There’s a good reason for that, however. Using high volumes of DPI and sensitivity may make aiming significantly harder since it’ll be more difficult to keep your crosshairs stable.

Dr Disreespect’s mouse settings help him navigate around the map with a nice balance. His configuration isn’t too fast or slow, but you may still need a large mouse pad in case you want to pull off any flick shots.

Most mouse settings tend to be up to personal preference, but one adjustment you must take away from Dr Disrespect’s configuration is his Polling Rate. Setting it to its maximum value of 1000 Hz ensures that you have the least amount of delay between your actions by lowering the overall response rate.

DPI 400 Polling Rate 1000 Hz Mouse Sensitivity 9.80 ADS Sensitivity Legacy ADS Sens. Multiplier (Low Zoom) 1.00 ADS Sens. Multiplier (High Zoom) 1.00 ADS Transitional Timing Gradual Monitor Distance Coefficient Locked Invert Mouse Look Disabled Mouse Acceleration 0.00 Mouse Filtering 0.00 Mouse Smoothing Disabled [Roccat Kain 200]

Dr Disrespect’s key bindings

Dr Disrespect’s key bindings aren’t that different from the default layout, with a couple of exceptions, though.

Dr Disrespect prefers using some of his mouse buttons to reduce the buttons he needs to press on his keyboard. This allows him to have a less cluttered layout for his left hand, making it extremely hard to misclick unintended action queues.

Dr Disrespect also uses a different layout for some of his stance keys, like Prone, which is likely an old habit from old school FPS games.

Reload R Scoreboard/Inventory Tab / Mouse Scroll Wheel Click Toggle Camera V Toggle Firing Mode B Interact/Use E Jump / Stand / Mantle Space Change Stance / Slide Q Prone Z Crouch Left Ctrl Sprint and Steady Aim Left Shift Melee / Zoom V Auto-run H Tactical Equipment X Lethal Equipment Mouse Button 4 Use Armor Plate 4 [Roccat Vulcan 121]

Dr Disrespect’s video settings

Despite having a top-of-the-line gaming PC, Dr Disrespect has rather straightforward graphical settings. Instead of maxing out everything, he thinks about all the advantages and disadvantages each setting brings to the table.

Dr Disrespect aims to achieve the highest frames per second (FPS) possible while sacrificing nothing that could give him a competitive advantage inside the game.

Though he hasn’t shared his graphical settings for Black Ops Cold War on stream just yet, his Modern Warfare settings should still be decent enough to give you an idea of what Dr Disrespect prioritizes when it comes to video settings.

The following configuration was taken from Dr Disrespect’s Modern Warfare settings.