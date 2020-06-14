Dr DisRespect’s Warzone settings and keybinds

There are only a handful of names that almost all battle royale players know, but Dr Disrespect is one of them.

Dr Disrespect started his streaming career in H1Z1 but plays Call of Duty: Warzone exclusively nowadays. He doesn’t only stream casual Warzone matches on Twitch, however. The doc frequently plays in online tournaments and hosts a series of tournaments named Code Red with Boom.Tv.

If your goal is to adopt a dominant playstyle just like Dr Disrespect, then understanding his settings can be a great start. Here are the settings that give the maximum violence, speed, and momentum to the doc in Warzone.

Screengrab via Infinity Ward Screengrab via Infinity Ward Screengrab via Infinity Ward Screengrab via Infinity Ward Screengrab via Infinity Ward Screengrab via Infinity Ward Screengrab via Infinity Ward Screengrab via Infinity Ward Screengrab via Infinity Ward

Dr Disrespect’s video settings

If you’re an avid follower of Dr Disrespect, you may know that he generally prefers keeping all the settings at their minimum values to get the maximum possible frames, even though he has a top-of-the-line PC.

His approach in Warzone is different, however, since he keeps on every setting that can give him a visual advantage. High textures and shadow settings make spotting enemies easier. He still keeps off all eye-candy settings to keep his frames-per-second high.

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Refresh rate: 240

240 Render resolution: 100

100 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic Custom frame limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Texture resolution: High

High Particle quality: Low

Low Texture filter Anisotropic: Low

Low Tessellation: Near

Near Bullet Impact and Sprays: Enabled

Enabled Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Low Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Particle Lighting: Low

Low DirectX Raytracing: Disabled

Disabled Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Disabled Screen Space Reflection: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing: SMAA 1x

SMAA 1x Depth of Field: Enabled

Enabled Filmic Strength: 1.00

1.00 World Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Film Grain: 0.25

Dr Disrespect’s mouse settings

While DPI and sensitivity options are mostly personal preference, setting your Polling Rate to 1000 Hz to ensure the lowest response time possible is the way to go if you’re a competitive gamer.

Noticing the difference will be almost impossible but theoretically, this will give you the best chances to react faster than your opponent.

DPI: 400

400 Polling rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz Mouse Sensitivity: 9.8

9.8 Vertical sensitivity mouse: 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity: Legacy

Legacy ADS sensitivity (Low zoom): 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity (High zoom): 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity T. timing: Gradual

Gradual Monitor distance coefficient: Locked

Locked Mouse acceleration: 0.00

0.00 Mouse filtering: 0.00

0.00 Mouse smoothing: Disabled

Dr Disrespect’s general in-game settings

High Field-of-View values will expand the area you can view. Though this increases your chances of spotting enemies, your FPS may suffer in return due to the increased number of pixels that need to be rendered.

If you run into any performance issues after setting your FoV to 100, we recommend experimenting with lower values to find what works best for your system. Seeing more will mean less if you drop frames every time you shoot.

Field of View: 100

100 ADS Field of View: Independent

Independent Brightness: 50.00

50.00 H. / V. HUD Bounds: 100

100 Color Blind Type: Disabled

Disabled Colorblind Target: Off

Off Mini Map Shape: Round

Round Mini Map Rotation: Enabled

Movement and weapon settings

Slide Behavior: Tap

Tap Crouch Behavior: Hold

Hold Prone Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Automatic Airborne Mantle: Disabled

Disabled Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint

Automatic Tactical Sprint Depleted Weapon Ammo Switch: Enabled

Enabled Switch Weapon Minimum Delay: 0.00

0.00 Weapon Switch Wrap-Around: Enabled

Enabled Weapon Mount Activation: Toggle Weapon Mount Keybind

Toggle Weapon Mount Keybind Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled

Enabled Weapon Mount Exit Delay: 100.0

100.0 Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Change Zoom/ Toggle Hybrid Behavior: Sprint / Tactical Sprint / Steady Aim Keybind

Sprint / Tactical Sprint / Steady Aim Keybind Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Vehicle Camera Recenter: Disabled

Dr Disrespect’s keybinds

Dr Disrespect keeps his keybinds simple and mostly prefers the default layout with a couple of exceptions. The doc prefers to use his mouse for some key keybinds like his Lethal Equipment and Weapon Mount. Considering most of the players don’t use the two elements, this change frees up the keyboard and introduces room for further adjustments.