Dr DisRespect’s Warzone settings and keybinds

There are only a handful of names that almost all battle royale players know, but Dr Disrespect is one of them.
Dr Disrespect started his streaming career in H1Z1 but plays Call of Duty: Warzone exclusively nowadays. He doesn’t only stream casual Warzone matches on Twitch, however. The doc frequently plays in online tournaments and hosts a series of tournaments named Code Red with Boom.Tv.
If your goal is to adopt a dominant playstyle just like Dr Disrespect, then understanding his settings can be a great start. Here are the settings that give the maximum violence, speed, and momentum to the doc in Warzone.
Dr Disrespect’s video settings
If you’re an avid follower of Dr Disrespect, you may know that he generally prefers keeping all the settings at their minimum values to get the maximum possible frames, even though he has a top-of-the-line PC.
His approach in Warzone is different, however, since he keeps on every setting that can give him a visual advantage. High textures and shadow settings make spotting enemies easier. He still keeps off all eye-candy settings to keep his frames-per-second high.
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920×1080
- Refresh rate: 240
- Render resolution: 100
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- Custom frame limit: Unlimited
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Texture resolution: High
- Particle quality: Low
- Texture filter Anisotropic: Low
- Tessellation: Near
- Bullet Impact and Sprays: Enabled
- Shadow Map Resolution: Low
- Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled
- Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled
- Particle Lighting: Low
- DirectX Raytracing: Disabled
- Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
- Screen Space Reflection: Low
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA 1x
- Depth of Field: Enabled
- Filmic Strength: 1.00
- World Motion Blur: Disabled
- Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled
- Film Grain: 0.25
Dr Disrespect’s mouse settings
While DPI and sensitivity options are mostly personal preference, setting your Polling Rate to 1000 Hz to ensure the lowest response time possible is the way to go if you’re a competitive gamer.
Noticing the difference will be almost impossible but theoretically, this will give you the best chances to react faster than your opponent.
- DPI: 400
- Polling rate: 1000 Hz
- Mouse Sensitivity: 9.8
- Vertical sensitivity mouse: 1.00
- ADS sensitivity: Legacy
- ADS sensitivity (Low zoom): 1.00
- ADS sensitivity (High zoom): 1.00
- ADS sensitivity T. timing: Gradual
- Monitor distance coefficient: Locked
- Mouse acceleration: 0.00
- Mouse filtering: 0.00
- Mouse smoothing: Disabled
Dr Disrespect’s general in-game settings
High Field-of-View values will expand the area you can view. Though this increases your chances of spotting enemies, your FPS may suffer in return due to the increased number of pixels that need to be rendered.
If you run into any performance issues after setting your FoV to 100, we recommend experimenting with lower values to find what works best for your system. Seeing more will mean less if you drop frames every time you shoot.
- Field of View: 100
- ADS Field of View: Independent
- Brightness: 50.00
- H. / V. HUD Bounds: 100
- Color Blind Type: Disabled
- Colorblind Target: Off
- Mini Map Shape: Round
- Mini Map Rotation: Enabled
Movement and weapon settings
- Slide Behavior: Tap
- Crouch Behavior: Hold
- Prone Behavior: Toggle
- Automatic Airborne Mantle: Disabled
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle
- Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint
- Depleted Weapon Ammo Switch: Enabled
- Switch Weapon Minimum Delay: 0.00
- Weapon Switch Wrap-Around: Enabled
- Weapon Mount Activation: Toggle Weapon Mount Keybind
- Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled
- Weapon Mount Exit Delay: 100.0
- Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
- Change Zoom/ Toggle Hybrid Behavior: Sprint / Tactical Sprint / Steady Aim Keybind
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Vehicle Camera Recenter: Disabled
Dr Disrespect’s keybinds
Dr Disrespect keeps his keybinds simple and mostly prefers the default layout with a couple of exceptions. The doc prefers to use his mouse for some key keybinds like his Lethal Equipment and Weapon Mount. Considering most of the players don’t use the two elements, this change frees up the keyboard and introduces room for further adjustments.
- Use Object: E
- Jump/Stand/Mante: Space
- Crouch/Slide: Left Ctrl
- Prone: Z
- Change Stance/Slide: C
- User Armor Plates: Q
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Steady Aim: Left Shift
- Weapon Mount: Mouse 5
- Reload: R
- Alternate Fire: B
- Melee/Finishing Move: V
- Lethal Equipment: Mouse 4
- Tactical Equipment: X