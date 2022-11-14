Days after admitting he has mixed feelings about the franchise’s upcoming DMZ mode, famous Call of Duty gamer Dr Disrespect took his criticism a long step further by predicting it won’t even last beyond its first week.

“That new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead,” the two-time said. “Nobody wants to play that 6th-grade design.” Almost 20,000 people ‘liked’ the tweet in agreement.

That new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead.



Nobody wants to play that 6th grade design. — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) November 13, 2022

His prediction hasn’t been met without criticism, though. The DMZ mode hasn’t even launched yet. Only streamers like himself and DrLupo have had the chance to play it. So, in the eyes of his dissenters, it’s way too early to make that call.

But when DrLupo reminded him of that fact, the two-time doubled down.

“C’mon Lupo,” he said. “If MW2019, Warzone Caldera, no CTF in mp, eight maps, no footstep audio, no ranked playlist, SBMM, killing 40 AI’s, 100 million dollar marketing budget is any indication along with what I’ve seen, it has no chance after week one.”

Doc also took a swipe at Lupo for having the audacity to question him. “That’s what I thought, DrLupo,” he said. “Next time you bring your flappy gums into a conversation that I run, you’re done!”

That’s what I thought @DrLupo, next time you bring your flappy gums into a conversation that I run……you’re done. — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) November 13, 2022

The banter between them was all fun and games. However, the two-time was dead serious in his prediction that the new DMZ mode will be dead on arrival, and he’s not alone.

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek also wasn’t a fan. He said he was “a little disappointed” with the mode after trying it, and that it wasn’t even close to comparing to Escape from Tarkov, which has become renowned for its hardcore gameplay.

We’ll know whether the doomsday predictions come true on Nov. 16.