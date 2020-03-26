Dr Disrespect outlines what he thinks Warzone needs to stay on top

According to the Doc, the Infinity Ward devs have to keep adding content.

Dr Disrespect has laid out what Infinity Ward needs to do to help Call of Duty: Warzone succeed past its initial hype.

The “phase of excitement” is starting to fade, according to the Doc. But he thinks the battle royale can keep up its momentum. For Dr Disrespect, the Infinity Ward devs have to continue to improve or add maps, skins, guns, limited-time modes, and more.

“This new experience is kind of flatlining a bit now,” the Doc said during his latest stream. “From a developer standpoint, [Infinity Ward can] continuously add new content: skins, map changes, limited-time modes, etc. They have to keep it rolling on, baby.”

As for the players, Dr Disrespect said that now they’re in the phase of perfecting rotations and drops, as well as trying to find out what the meta is. The Doc himself has been having fun with Warzone. He’s only streamed Warzone over the past two weeks, according to Twitch statistics website SullyGnome.

Dr Disrespect, however, thinks that the amount of tournaments Warzone is having right now could potentially “fatigue the game at a faster rate,” even though he’s participated in almost every one of them.

“I think what’s really going to kill the momentum is there’s so many tourneys,” the Doc said.

Dr Disrespect isn’t the only content creator giving tips to Warzone devs. Streamers like Summit1g and shroud often share their opinion, too. It’s unclear, however, if Infinity Ward will listen to them and apply what they’re suggesting in the future.