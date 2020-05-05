Double XP live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare after bug-filled weekend

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare development team is making up for a bug-filled weekend with double XP throughout the rest of the week, Infinity Ward announced today.

Modern Warfare fans had a tough weekend. Battle passes didn’t register properly and denied players their earnings. While waiting for a game, characters were invisible to some players. Loading times were lengthy and kept players in lobbies—and some loading times were longer than the actual game. Infinity Ward and Activision are trying to make up for these issues by pushing double XP live from today through Friday, May 8.

These problems with Modern Warfare started on Friday, May 1. Activision announced on Twitter that it was investigating an issue with connections and long loading times. On the same day, Activision Support claimed it had fixed the issue.

We’ve rolled out a fix to resolve an issue with connections and long wait times while matchmaking in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone lobbies and will continue to monitor. Thank you for your patience. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) May 2, 2020

The same issues persisted throughout the weekend despite the attempted fix, however. With invisible characters and continuing connection problems, players were struggling to find games and stay in them.

But now, Infinity Ward and Joe Cecot, the co-design director of multiplayer at Infinity Ward, hope to make it up to players with double XP throughout the rest of this week.

As a token of our appreciation for your patience while we worked on a few bugs over the weekend, we’ve turned on 2XP, 2X Weapon XP, and 2X Tiers, live now until Friday, May 8th! pic.twitter.com/R1Vjbyp1KS — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 5, 2020

Players will earn double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass tiers until May 8. Infinity Ward and Cecot wanted to show their thanks to players for their patience over the weekend while the developers worked to fix the bugs. Cecot retweeted Infinity Ward’s announcement, adding that the developer team shares the players’ collective frustration when issues arise. He also expressed thanks for the developers that worked through the weekend to solve the issue.

Modern Warfare’s latest double XP period ends on May 8. Now that the game is working, enjoy the extra boost while you can.