In Call of Duty’s multiplayer, there’s little better than calling in a nuke. The sky-high requirement of a massive killstreak meant nukes were few and far between, but achieving ultimate victory when the nuclear missile touched down was pure catharsis for CoD players.

Modern Warfare 3 (2023) has finally arrived, and many are asking: Can you achieve a nuke in MW3 multiplayer?

Is there a Nuke in MW3 multiplayer?

The short answer is yes, you can earn a nuke in MW3’s multiplayer. Titled the “Mass Guided Bomb” (or MGB), a player could call one in and, just like the nuke of its predecessors long passed, it would instantly wipe out the map and win you the game.

The killstreak was discovered during the MW3 beta in late October, with famed retired CoD pro Seth “Scump” Abner landing what may have been MW3’s first-ever MGB—on Rust, no less.

WORLD'S FIRST NUKE ON RUST!!! pic.twitter.com/n7lMD4rqnV — OpTic Scump (@scump) October 8, 2023

Just like the nukes from MW3’s prequels, however, you’ll need to work for your MGB—it isn’t easy to accomplish. Trust me, I tried in the beta too.

Can you unlock the Nuke or MGB killstreak in MW3?

No, you cannot unlock and set the MGB as a killstreak in MW3. Unlike previous editions of CoD where you would manually need to add the nuke to your selected killstreaks, getting an MGB is “always on” and available to players.

To earn an MGB in MW3’s multiplayer, you’ll need to kill 30 enemies without dying. Kills from other killstreaks do not count, and the Hardline perk doesn’t reduce this target—you’ll need all 30 kills by your own hand in a single life.

It’s an incredibly tough task to pull off and requires pure precision, careful movement around the map, and a touch of luck—but you can be sure there will be plenty of day one MGBs when MW3 launches on Nov. 9. I know I won’t be getting any.