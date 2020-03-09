Do you need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play Call of Duty: Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone may be free-to-play, but there are some limitations depending on the platform on which you play.

The newest CoD battle royale game, which releases on March 10, was just announced today, prompting players to wonder if they need to grab a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold membership to play the game.

PlayStation owners don’t need to have PS Plus to play Warzone, according to Charlie Intel. You’ll be able to play the game the same way as everyone else. But if you do have PS Plus, you’ll reportedly get an exclusive Warzone Combat Pack in the PlayStation Store.

Xbox owners aren’t so lucky. Xbox Live Gold membership is required to play Warzone. A one-month membership is $9.99, while three months cost $24.99 and a year subscription will cost you $59.99.

PC players will need to have an active Blizzard Battle.net account.