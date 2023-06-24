DMZ Quid Pro Quo guide: How to call in the LTV drop behind the castle

There are plenty of new missions and quests to achieve in Modern Warfare 2‘s popular DMZ mode, especially with season four bringing a new battle pass, new skins, new maps, and a whole new city to the rotation with the introduction of Vondel to the pool of eligible locales for Warzone and DMZ.

For example, there is a new mission for the White Lotus faction called Quid Pro Quo that requires players to acquire an LTV in order to make some quick stops around some hot spots around the map. The location of this mission can be hard to spot during a game, but if you know what you’re looking for, it’ll be a piece of cake.

Here is how you complete the Quid Pro Quo mission in DMZ.

How to find the LTV vehicle drop in DMZ

Pick up your LTV on the castle coast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I admit that the castle area can be a bit daunting since it does cover a good amount of space in the northwest corner of Vondel, but there’s no need to feel too overwhelmed. To find the LTV vehicle drop, you only have to run down the northern side of the area, away from the main castle itself.

Related: Tips and tricks: How to win Warzone matches on MW2’s new map Vondel

Instead, run along the coast facing the water and out-of-bounds area until you spot a bluish-white flare that is smoking on the ground. As you approach, you’ll be given the prompt to call in the LTV, and after a few seconds, the vehicle will fall from the sky.

The mission details for Quid Pro Quo. (Screenshot by Dot Esports)

Visiting the fire station and market in DMZ

The next part of the mission is pretty straightforward, with the player having to drive over to the market area and the fire station. I easily found the market with the tacmap, and it can be checked off by simply driving past the market. I originally thought you had to drive into the area, which can be difficult since the LTV is a large vehicle that can get stuck in small spaces, so avoid doing this if you don’t want to get surrounded by AI or player enemies.

The fire station is also marked on the map near the south-west section of Vondel and is the biggest building in the area. A bright red fire truck can be seen right outside, and a buy station and ammo depot can also be found there for resupplying purposes.

Ultimately, the mission is relatively simple, and you shouldn’t take too much damage from AI since the vehicle is well-armored. Driving around in a vehicle does mark you on tacmaps, which means that other players could follow you around to eliminate you.

About the author