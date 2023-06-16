DMZ Ashika Recon: How to extract 1 Shadow Company STB 556

DMZ, Warzone 2, and Modern Warfare 2 fans kicked off summer with a new seasonal update. Season four introduced many changes, weapons, and faction missions to the game, some of which require players to extract one Shadow Company STB 556.

Faction missions, in general, tend to be relatively simple, but some of them can take longer to complete due to unclear requirements. The Ashika Recon mission features two parts and, in its first section, can be completed by taking out five Shadow Company soldiers.

After eliminating the five Shadow Company soldiers, we were yet to extract a Shadow Company STB 556, which is needed to complete the second part of the Ashika Recon quest. But it didn’t take us long to find one as our luck turned around.

Where to extract 1 Shadow Company STB 556 in DMZ

The Shadow Company STB 556 drops randomly from Shadow Company Soldiers in DMZ. This means that you’ll need to go to strongholds and take out as many Shadow Company Soldiers as possible to increase your chances.

While sniping Shadow Company Soldiers can be the safer alternative, you’ll need to get closer to them and verify the loot. The last thing you’d want to do would be skipping on a Shadow Company STB 556. Make sure to check everybody and once you find the item, you can exfil to complete Ashika Recon in DMZ.

With all the new weapons in MW2, Warzone season four, you’ll also get to explore new elements while completing challenges and decking out your battle pass.

