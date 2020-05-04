Demolition returns to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare this week, plus Plunder Trios in Warzone

Demolition returns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare this week, Activision announced today.

Demolition is a classic Call of Duty mode that’s been in most of the games in the series. It’s a respawn mode that features one team attacking and one defending with two bombsites and a bomb for each offensive player.

“Demolition represents tactical chaos at its finest, as players attempt to outsmart and overpower the other team,” Activision said. “Do you all rush in together, or split up and cover the map? Should you run in and plant the bomb, or watch for enemies and provide cover?”

Demolition isn’t the only addition to Modern Warfare this week, however. Gun Game Reloaded and 24/7 Shipment playlists are also being added, offering distinct variety to the game’s playlists.

For Warzone, Battle Royale Solos, Trios, and Quads will be available, and Trios Plunder Blood Money returns. Battle Royale Duos have been confirmed to be coming in a future update, too.

It appears that Demolition will only be available as a playlist for a limited time, so enjoy it while it lasts.