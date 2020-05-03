Call of Duty: Warzone developers confirm Duos is coming to the game

Players will be able to drop in with their partner in the future.

Call of Duty: Warzone developers confirmed today in an interview with GamerGen that Duos are coming to the game but have not yet provided fans with an exact release date. The developers are still trying to figure out the core modes of Warzone and what modes work better as limited-time events.

Amos Hodge, the creative director at Raven Software, explained there are bugs that need to be worked out with Duos, and that once these are addressed, the mode will likely appear in Warzone.

“There’s just no exact time I can give you for now, but Duos is coming,” Hodge said. “You’ve already seen in Plunder, but there’s just things we gotta figure out, find the right timing and everything else.”

Duos recently made an appearance in Plunder and caused most of the community to request for it to be added to the standard battle royale playlist.

The narrative director at Infinity Ward Taylor Kurosaki explained how the team is still trying to figure out the core modes for Warzone and what modes work better as limited-time options.

“Everyone wants to play the game in a slightly different way, which is really cool and exciting, so we’re trying to figure out what the standard modes are, and what are the modes that work better as sort of a short time, mixing it up kind of situation,” Kurosaki said.

The developers also explained that they cannot have several playlists available at the same time because it may cause poor connection for players and make it hard to fill lobbies. Warzone fans will likely see a core set of modes established soon with other playlists rotating in the game periodically.