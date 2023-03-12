Dashy domination helps OpTic Texas get revenge against Boston Breach, move one step closer to CDL Major 3 finals

OpTic Texas punched their ticket to the elimination finals at the Call of Duty League’s Texas Major with a 3-1 victory over the Boston Breach.

The series started with Fortress Hardpoint, a map that OpTic had just blown the Seattle Surge away on in their last match by a count of 250-120. That run of dominance continued on Sunday.

OpTic introduced Boston to the 100-point club, drubbing them on the Breach by a score of 250-91 and setting the tone for a potential championship run. Dashy, who always comes to play at LAN events, kept up his high level of play with a 31-16 performance while dealing more than 3,200 damage in map one. OpTic were plus 24 in the slaying category, and all four members of the Green Wall finished with a positive scoreline.

Next, the players prepared for their first Search and Destroy of this series, with Hotel playing host to map two. Texas dominated Seattle on Hotel SnD in their most recent matchup, but Boston would prove to be a much tougher foe.

The Breach had multiple clutch retakes and played their time well when they had the bomb down en route to a 6-3 victory, tying the series at one map apiece. Vivid was huge for Boston on the map, posting nine kills to six deaths while dealing 1,266 damage.

OpTic regrouped for El Asilo Control. They started off hot, winning their opening round in the less-desired attacking position, and then held strong on their first defensive side of the map to take a 2-0 lead. Boston would not lie down, though, as the Breach managed to grab the next two rounds to make it 2-2. OpTic earned the defensive side for the fifth round and took full advantage of it, holding the Breach from capturing the A point, giving themselves a 2-1 lead in the series.

On Mercado Hardpoint, OpTic jumped out to yet another massive lead early in the map. The killfeed was lighting up green at every turn, and Dashy had another huge performance. The superstar went 30-13 and dealt 3,393 damage. Boston managed to make the scoreline look closer than it really was before Texas made a final break to earn the last few points needed and to the series with 250-174.



The win propels OpTic to the elimination finals, where they will battle the Atlanta FaZe for a spot in the Grand Finals. The CDL OpTic Texas Major can be viewed on Call of Duty’s official Twitch channel.