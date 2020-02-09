Dallas Empire vs. Chicago Huntsmen grand final set at 2020 Call of Duty League London Home Series

The two teams in the grand finals of the first Home Series tournament of the 2020 Call of Duty League season have been finalized.

Dallas Empire and Chicago Huntsmen will face off again in the final matchup of the London Home Series today. Dallas reverse swept the hometown London Royal Ravens 3-2, while Chicago took down Paris 3-2.

Related: Group play and bracket results for 2020 Call of Duty League London Royal Ravens Home Series

The first semifinal showdown between Dallas and London was one of the closest series so far in Modern Warfare. London started off with two hard-fought victories on Rammaza Hardpoint (250-242) and Gun Runner Search and Destroy (6-5).

But after that, Dallas turned things around, starting with a 211-162 win on Hackney Yard Domination. The Empire forced game five by taking Hackney Yard Hardpoint 250-195 and then won Piccadilly Search and Destroy 6-4 behind a 12-kill performance from James “Clayster” Eubanks. With that 3-2 series victory, Dallas knocked out the Royal Ravens in front of their home crowd.

Call of Duty League on Twitter Comeback COMPLETE! @DallasEmpire eliminate the hometown London @RoyalRavens in a reverse sweep! #BuildAnEmpire They’re headed to the Finals to take on the winner of @Huntsmen and @ParisLegion. https://t.co/Al7qfuohhY

The second semifinal started with Paris handing Chicago their first Hardpoint loss on LAN so far in the Call of Duty League. The Legion won Hackney Yard Hardpoint 250-216, but the Huntsmen immediately responded by taking St. Petrograd Search and Destroy 6-2.

Chicago continued their onslaught with a crushing 215-110 win on St. Petrograd Domination to pick up a 2-1 lead in the series. But Paris won another Hardpoint, this time on Gun Runner (250-239), to force a decisive fifth map.

Call of Duty League on Twitter NAAAASTY turn-on from @Arcitys! 🤮 #CDL2020 https://t.co/V1lTb3ZZvx

With their tournament life on the line, Seth “Scump” Abner dropped 13 kills on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy to give the Huntsmen a dominant 6-0 map win and 3-2 series victory over the Legion.

With Dallas and Chicago moving on in the tournament, London and Paris have been eliminated from this Home Series with top-four finishes. Dallas and Chicago will play in the grand finals soon. You can watch all the action on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.