Dallas Empire take down Atlanta FaZe to reach grand finals of 2020 Call of Duty League Championship

The Dallas Empire are moving on to the grand finals of the 2020 Call of Duty League Championship. They beat the Atlanta FaZe 3-2 today to secure at least a top-two finish at CoD Champs 2020.

Atlanta and Dallas have squared off multiple times this year during the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League. But today’s matchup was arguably their most important showdown yet since this one best-of-five series determined which squad locked in their spot in the finals of the $4.6 million tournament.

The Empire started this match with a hard-fought 250-230 win on Azhir Cave Hardpoint, despite a late comeback effort by Atlanta. Dallas’ Crimsix led the lobby with 38 kills. But FaZe immediately responded by taking Gun Runner Search and Destroy 6-4 to tie the series at one map apiece.

Dallas jumped out to a big lead in the first half of map three, St. Petrograd Domination. But Atlanta answered back with a strong second half to win 161-153 behind a 27-kill performance from Simp.

It comes down to this: @DallasEmpire hold a 250-239 win on the second Hardpoint, leveling the series 2-2 with @ATLFaZe.#Game5Alert to advance to the final #CDLChamps Match! https://t.co/cHV0gH1yeV pic.twitter.com/zDoaGimMCu — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 29, 2020

Map four, Gun Runner Hardpoint, was another close map that went down to the wire. Dallas clutched up in the end, though, winning 250-239 to force a decisive fifth map.

It all came down to map five, Rammaza Search and Destroy. And Dallas’ Search and Destroy superstar iLLeY dropped 10 kills to lead the Empire to a 6-3 map win and 3-2 series victory.

With this win, Dallas have guaranteed that they’ll earn at least $900,000 from CoD Champs 2020. Veterans Clayster and Crimsix will also both have a shot at capturing their third world championship ring tomorrow at 3pm CT.

Atlanta will now face off against the Chicago Huntsmen in the losers bracket finals. You can watch that showdown on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.