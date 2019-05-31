Splyce continues to struggle, loses match to Denial Esports at CWL Pro League

While some fans thought Splyce would be able to make up some ground in Division B of the CWL Pro League, the team has proven they are just not able to find their footing.

Splyce entered today’s match against Denial Esports coming off of two consecutive losses to Elevate and eUnited. And despite having some individually-talented players, Denial was able to simply outclass Splyce in three of the four maps played.

MLG on Twitter As long as we’re on the same page, we’re literally perfect.” – @Alexx1935 Hear from the @DenialEsports man following a shock win over @Splyce in our @PlayStation Instant Reaction! #Wolfpack #CWLPS4 📺: https://t.co/PsQ2lXN2pl https://t.co/Dqzwhnxunq

First, it was a Denial who overcame Splyce in the opening Hardpoint by 40 points. The next game was pretty much a stomping, though, and a 6-1 win for Denial put Splyce on the backfoot heading into the Control map.

And while Splyce won the Control in four rounds, another semi-close Hardpoint went the way of Denial, which gave them another Division B victory. The loss knocks Splyce into a losing record at 7-8.

Call of Duty World League on Twitter It’s kind of one of those things where a change might be needed.” Loony on the roster change rumors for Splyce https://t.co/s6OwCpEa6a

In the other three matches today, Elevate overcame Enigma6 in five games to complete a perfect week, while eUnited and 100 Thieves continued their dominance with wins over Envy and Heretics, respectively.

Related: Regular season results for the 2019 CWL Pro League

Here are the standings in Division B of the CWL Pro League (each team’s series record is followed by their map count in parentheses).

Standings – Division B

1) eUnited: 11-3 (37-23)

2) 100 Thieves: 11-3 (37-14)

3) Team Heretics: 8-6 (29-28)

4) Splyce: 7-8 (32-30)

5) Team Envy: 7-8 (32-31)

6) Elevate: 6-8 (28-31)

7) Denial Esports: 5-10 (25-38)

8) Enigma6: 4-11 (25-39)

Splyce will have the weekend off to fix some of their problems before they embark on a three-match week, which will have a major factor in their CWL Anaheim pool play seed.