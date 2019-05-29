Elevate reverse sweep Splyce in major upset at CWL Pro League

While Splyce was in full control of their series against Enigma6 yesterday, the team surprisingly struggled with Elevate, whom many analysts felt was the worst team in Division B.

In the first game, Arsenal Hardpoint, Splyce mounted a comeback to win the map by just five points. The momentum from their opening win carried them into game two, Arsenal Search and Destroy, where Splyce had an easier time to move ahead in the series by two maps.

Call of Duty World League on Twitter @Splyce make the comeback in the 250-245 opening Hardpoint over @ElevateGG! https://t.co/NKHQSgV6Gh #CWLPS4 https://t.co/qFygDceFbA

But when Splyce failed to finish out the series on Frequency Control, Elevate took full advantage of their opponents. Map four was all Elevate, who limited Splyce to 77 points in the game. With the series locked up at 2-2, the teams went to Payload Search and Destroy to decide the series.

On Payload, Splyce jumped out to a 4-0 lead and looked ready to close out the series. Unfortunately for them, Elevate got their revenge for that game one comeback and won six straight rounds to complete the first reverse sweep of this Division B split.

Call of Duty World League on Twitter That 0-4 comeback from @ElevateGG! Six straight round wins in the game 5 S&D seals the series over @Splyce! https://t.co/NKHQSgV6Gh #CWLPS4 https://t.co/BYCauJVU2q

In the other matches of the day, CWL London champions 100 Thieves defeated Denial Esports in four games, while Team Envy beat Heretics and eUnited won against Enigma6.

Here are the standings in Division B of the CWL Pro League (each team’s series record is followed by their map count in parentheses).

Standings – Division B

1) eUnited: 9-3 (31-21)

2) 100 Thieves: 9-3 (31-13)

3) Team Heretics: 8-4 (26-22)

4) Splyce: 7-6 (30-24)

5) Team Envy: 7-6 (31-25)

6) Elevate: 4-8 (22-28)

7) Denial Esports: 4-9 (21-34)

8) Enigma6: 3-10 (20-34)

Denial Esports vs. Elevate will kick off the set of matches tomorrow, but the most interesting matchup may come last, when Team Envy goes up against 100 Thieves.