Denial Esports fend off Team Envy’s comeback at CWL Pro League

Denial Esports and Team Envy clashed today as Division B returned to the CWL Pro League after

Denial’s Carson “Brack” Newberry and Alex “Alexx” Carpenter started the series off with a dominant win on Frequency Hardpoint, which Denial won by 160 points. Denial was on the verge of another blowout on Arsenal Search and Destroy in the following game, but Envy was able to win three rounds in a row to close the gap. They were unable to complete the comeback, though, giving Denial their second map victory of the series.

Call of Duty World League on Twitter @BrackCN goes double-positive as @DenialEsports win the opening Hardpoint easily 250-90 over @Envy. https://t.co/NKHQSgV6Gh #CWLPS4 https://t.co/Ro5YtfVqSV

Envy began their comeback in the series on the next map, Seaside Control, with a four-round victory. They tied the series up on Hacienda Hardpoint, a map in which Cuyler “Huke” Garland and Justin “Silly” Fargo-Palmer finished with a combined 62 kills.

In the first four rounds of Hacienda Search and Destroy, the teams traded rounds. But after Silly lost a 1-vs-1 against Rhys “Rated” Price in round five, the momentum seemed to stay on the side of Denial, who won four consecutive rounds to win their fourth match of the season.

Call of Duty World League on Twitter A strong start in the week for @DenialEsports, they come out victorious in the 3-2 series over @Envy. 📽: @Rated_COD finishes off an ace with a 1v1 clutch! https://t.co/36PUObNzmg

In the other match today, Splyce swept Enigma6 to separate themselves from Envy in the Division B standings.

Here are the standings in Division B of the CWL Pro League (each team’s series record is followed by their map count in parentheses).

Standings – Division B

1) 100 Thieves: 8-3 (28-12)

2) eUnited: 8-3 (28-19)

3) Team Heretics: 8-3 (25-19)

4) Splyce: 7-5 (28-21)

5) Team Envy: 6-6 (28-24)

6) Denial Esports: 4-8 (20-31)

7) UYU: 3-8 (19-26)

8) Enigma6: 3-9 (18-31)

Unlike today, all eight of Division B’s teams will be in action tomorrow. The CWL London champions, 100 Thieves, will kick off tomorrow when they face off against Denial Esports at 2pm CT.