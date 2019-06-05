Splyce take down Team Envy in Nolson’s CWL Pro League debut

Earlier in the week, Splyce benched Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi in favor of European player Nick Nolson. The team, who had dropped their last three matches, played their first match with Nolson today against Team Envy.

Although Splyce let Frequency Hardpoint slip away, the team fired back on Frequency Search and Destroy to tie the series at one game apiece. And with a little momentum on their side, Splyce were able to sweep the Control to take the lead.

Call of Duty World League on Twitter @NolsonCoD finds the final two kills in the S&D, he helps @Splyce get the map win and series tie vs @Envy. https://t.co/NKHQSgV6Gh #CWLPS4 https://t.co/rG3LQdusOX

Team Envy could not withstand Splyce’s pressure in the next game, Hacidena Hardpoint. They failed to score even 100 points as Splyce’s Donovan “Temp” Laroda and Ulysses “AquA” Silva combined for 60 kills.

The win is a much-needed boost for Splyce, who has broken their losing streak. Team Envy, on the other hand, has lost yet another match, which marks their fourth loss out of the last five. Envy has also slipped to fifth place in Division B with the loss.

Call of Duty World League on Twitter THEY GOT A SUB!” 😂 @Splyce with a big 3-1 win over @Envy! https://t.co/mhebCLG5c2

Earlier in the day, there were three separate five-game series. Heretics defeated Denial Esports first, and that was followed up with eUnited and 100 Thieves prevailing over Elevate and Enigma6, respectively.

Here are the standings in Division B of the CWL Pro League (each team’s series record is followed by their map count in parentheses).

Standings – Division B

1) eUnited: 13-3 (43-25)

2) 100 Thieves: 12-4 (40-19)

3) Team Heretics: 10-6 (35-32)

4) Splyce: 8-8 (35-31)

5) Team Envy: 7-9 (33-34)

6) Elevate: 6-10 (32-37)

7) Denial Esports: 5-11 (27-41)

8) Enigma6: 4-12 (27-42)

Splyce will have another shot at victory tomorrow at 5pm CT, when they face Team Heretics.