Credit store updated on Call of Duty: Mobile

New items have been added to the credit store in Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision announced earlier today.

Four items that are purchasable with credit points joined the shop: the PDW, Arctic.50, Type 25, and FHJ-18. Zombie shards were also added to help players buy items from the zombie mode before its deletion from the game.

Additionally, players who buy credit points will earn a Weapon Exp 500 and the rare BK57 Mardi Gras weapon as limited-time bonuses.

◾ PDW – Royal Crimson

◾ Zombie Shards

◾ Arctic.50 – Holiday Ribbons

◾ Type 25 – Hearts

◾ FHJ-18 – Hearts

Meanwhile, multiple events are still available, including the Heavy Shot, which provides players with the KN-44 and Prophet – Sight, Trap Master challenge, Marching orders, as well as daily and weekly challenges.

Players who downloaded Call of Duty: Warzone, the new free-to-play battle royale game, also have seven days to link their accounts and earn exclusive rewards by playing the title.

The limited-time game mode One Shot One Kill was recently added, as well as Snipers Only, which joined the game today. In this mode, players only have a ranged weapon and win by reaching the score limit first.

Other events that will come to CoD Mobile in the last week of March have yet to be revealed.