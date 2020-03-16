Credit store updated on Call of Duty: Mobile

New items have been added to the credit store in Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision announced earlier today.
Four items that are purchasable with credit points joined the shop: the PDW, Arctic.50, Type 25, and FHJ-18. Zombie shards were also added to help players buy items from the zombie mode before its deletion from the game.
Additionally, players who buy credit points will earn a Weapon Exp 500 and the rare BK57 Mardi Gras weapon as limited-time bonuses.
Related: Several Call of Duty: Mobile events are coming this month
Meanwhile, multiple events are still available, including the Heavy Shot, which provides players with the KN-44 and Prophet – Sight, Trap Master challenge, Marching orders, as well as daily and weekly challenges.
Players who downloaded Call of Duty: Warzone, the new free-to-play battle royale game, also have seven days to link their accounts and earn exclusive rewards by playing the title.
The limited-time game mode One Shot One Kill was recently added, as well as Snipers Only, which joined the game today. In this mode, players only have a ranged weapon and win by reaching the score limit first.
Other events that will come to CoD Mobile in the last week of March have yet to be revealed.