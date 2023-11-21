CoD world champion swears this MCW loadout will ‘beam’ your MW3 opponents

The latest Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) weapon balancing update is here and quite a few strong assault rifles (ARs) were nerfed—but the MCW wasn’t one of them. And a former Call of Duty world champion is sharing the loadout he says is the “best class to beam.”

Parasite, who won the 2013 Call of Duty Championship with Fariko Impact and has since transitioned into being a popular streamer and personality in the CoD community, tweeted out his preferred loadout for the MCW, the most commonly used AR in competitive play, today. As part of the loadout, he, like the Call of Duty League (CDL) players adhering to a gentleman’s agreement, is running a red dot optic sight on his gun. You may find this unnecessary as having an optic on the weapon limits how good it can actually be, which is the point of the CDL GA.

Updated MCW competitive class. As pros transition to using high grain rounds this is the best class to beam pic.twitter.com/OLv1h8SM4f — Chris (@Parasite) November 21, 2023

Below is Parasite’s full MCW loadout shared on Nov. 21.

Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock

RB Regal Heavy Stock Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Ammunition: 5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds

5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds Muzzle: T51R Billeted Brake

T51R Billeted Brake Optic: MK. 3 Reflector

These attachments significantly increase the gun’s bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control (more vertical than horizontal), gun kick control, firing aim stability, and aiming idle sway. The drawbacks are that it decreases most speed-oriented weapon attributes, such as sprint, aim walking, aim down sight, sprint to fire, as well as hipfire and Tac Stance spread.

These are rather painless tradeoffs if you’re an AR player, though. The attachments listed don’t necessarily make you a snail, but they slow you down, which is common among ARs. And what you may lack in speed, you make up for in damage and range—the most vital parts of an assault rifle.

Some AR players may prefer to swap out the ammunition for a rear grip, the most common of which for MCW classes seems to be the RB Claw-PSL Grip, which further increases firing aim stability, gun kick control, and recoil control, making it shoot as straight and even as possible. The only drawback is decreased aiming idle sway, which, to me, is a small price to pay for the ridiculously small recoil.

When it comes to optics, some players also prefer the Slate Reflector instead of the MK. 3 Reflector. But this is all personal preference and feel, like many other attachments. Players who can easily deal with the MCW’s recoil can opt for attachments that result in higher damage or faster loadouts in an attempt to gain an edge on their opponents. I’ll reiterate it’s all up to how you feel and can perform in-game.

Best of luck gunning down those sweaty enemies of yours with this loadout.