Thanks to the launch of Modern Warfare 3, one of the most popular optics in Call of Duty history has been made available for players to unlock in this current generation of the series—the Slate Reflector.

While there is perhaps a borderline overwhelming number of other 1.35x magnification optics available to use in MW3 at the moment, the Slate Reflector has found no issues separating itself from the rest of the pack. After all, considering MW3 was championed this time around by Sledgehammer Games, it’s only right to use the Slate Reflector plenty in your loadouts since the attachment was a tried-and-true option throughout the run of Vanguard.

Here’s how to unlock the Slate Reflector in MW3.

Slate Reflector unlock requirements in Modern Warfare 3

You have two options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to unlock the Slate Reflector in Modern Warfare 3:

Unlock the Slate Reflector through Weapon Progression .

. Unlock the Slate Reflector through Armory challenges (requires level 25).

Unlike the vast majority of weapons and equipment in MW3, it appears you cannot unlock attachments like the Slate Reflector by exfilling with them in Modern Warfare Zombies.

What level do you unlock the Slate Reflector at in MW3?

The classic way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Slate Reflector the “traditional” way, you must reach level four to gain access to custom loadouts, then rank up the Striker SMG to weapon level 12.

Tip: Fortunately, the Striker is the starting SMG that you have available to you immediately in MW3, so completing this milestone shouldn’t take too long.

How to unlock the Slate Reflector in MW3 through Armory Unlocks

The new way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other way to unlock the Slate Reflector, which doesn’t have to do with the Striker at all, is by reaching level 25 and using the Armory Unlocks system.

At that point, you can set the Slate Reflector as your active Armory Unlock challenge and complete two Daily Challenges in either multiplayer or MWZ.