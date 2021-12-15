Call of Duty: Warzone deploys its second game update in 12 hours, balancing several Vanguard weapons and attachments

It’s been one week since the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone’s Pacific update and the new map Caldera and the game’s developers at Raven Software have been frequently updating the battle royale game ever since.

This afternoon, Raven pushed out its second update for Warzone in a period of less than 12 hours. While this morning’s update focused on the Automaton nerfs, the latest one has sweeping changes for weapons and attachments nearly across the board.

🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live!



Includes a slew of Weapon adjustments and some Bug Fixes!



The Season One Patch Notes have been amended (see Dec 15th): https://t.co/c5RLdmMEW6 pic.twitter.com/u8vmvy3Qen — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 15, 2021

The Automaton actually got hit again, with its recoil being “greatly increased.” Recoil was also increased on the STG44, BAR, Cooper Carbine, and MG42. Several other guns had their recoil patterns changed in some way, too.

The 3-Line Rifle, meanwhile, saw some substantial changes, including an increase to its maximum and minimum damage but nerfs to its damage multipliers and an increase to its ADS speed.

The update also included several bug fixes and sweeping changes to weapons that spawn across Caldera. Ground loot, supply box loot, and contract rewards have all been tweaked, although the notes did not give specifics.

The full patch notes list can be found below.

Gameplay

Weapons that spawn across Caldera have been adjusted for the following… Ground loot Supply Box loot Contract rewards



Bug fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder images to appear in various Store Bundle previews and/or purchases.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on the Social menu.

Fixed an issue with the Marksman Rifle Charlie (MW) where the Focus Gun Perk would drastically increase Flinch Resistance.

Fixed an issue where the Type 99 (VG) could down players in one hit to the Upper Torso.

Fixed an issue causing the PPSh-41 (VG) and Owen Gun (VG) to deal more damage than intended.

Weapons

As many of the changes below pertain to Recoil, we felt it was necessary to clarify the language used:

Recoil adjustment Recoil pattern has changed

Recoil Deviation Amount of randomness in the Recoil pattern

Recoil increase or decrease Magnitude has changed



Weapon adjustments

Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Recoil adjusted

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) Recoil increased

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Recoil greatly increased

Cooper Carbine (VG) Maximum Damage Range decreased to 1200, down from 1350 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.3 Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1 Recoil increased slightly

Volkssturmgewehr (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.5 Lower Torso Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1 ADS Speed decreased by 19 percent



Handgun

Klauser (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.5

Machine Pistol (VG) Maximum Damage Range decreased to 215 units, down from 225 Second Damage Range decreased to 450 units, down from 600

RATT (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.5

Top Break (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.5



Light Machine Gun

MG 82 (BOCW) Recoil Deviation increased

MG42 (BOCW) ADS Speed decreased by nine percent Recoil increased



Marksman Rifle

G-43 (VG) Recoil adjusted

Marksman Rifle Charlie (MW) Flinch Resistance increased by 19 percent



Shotgun

Combat Shotgun (VG) Maximum Damage Range decreased to 140 units, down from 150 Second Damage Range decreased to 220 units, down from 240

Einhorn Revolving (VG) Maximum Damage Range increased to 160 units, up from 140 Second Damage Range decreased to 220 units, down from 230

Gracey Auto (VG) Second Damage amount decreased to 20, down from 22 Third Damage amount decreased to 14, down from 18 Maximum Damage Range decreased to 140 units, down from 160 Second Damage Range decreased to 300 units, down from 325



Sniper Rifle

3-Line Rifle (VG) Maximum Damage increased to 95, up from 92 Minimum Damage increased to 78, up from 75 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from two Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.06, down from 1.1 Upper Extremities Damage Multipliers decreased to one, down from 1.1 ADS Speed increased by 16.6 percent



“While these may seem like extreme changes to the damage potential of the 3-Line Rifle (VG), rest assured, its attachments still provide a considerable boost to lethality.”

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG) Minimum Damage decreased to 102, down from 108 Minimum Damage Range increased to 4096 units, up from 2048 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.8, down from two Bullet Velocity increased by 22 percent

Kar98k (VG) Flinch Resistance increased by 19 percent

Swiss K31 (BOCW) Flinch Resistance increased by 19 percent

Type 99 (VG) Maximum Damage increased to 96, up from 92 Minimum Damage increased to 82, up from 75 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.7, down from two



Submachine Gun

Owen Gun (VG) Recoil adjusted

PPSh-41 (VG) Recoil adjusted

Sten (VG) Recoil adjusted ADS Move Speed decreased by 10 percent

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Recoil adjusted

M1912 (VG) Recoil adjusted Move Speed decreased by 1.25 percent ADS Move Speed decreased by four percent



Attachment adjustments

Ammunition

Top Break (VG) M15 Shot Shell Maximum Damage decreased to 18, down from 25 Second Damage amount decreased to 14, down from 15 Maximum Damage Range decreased to 180, down from 197 Second Damage Range decreased to 278, down from 315



Gun Perk

Steady Firing Move Speed Multiplier decreased to four percent, down from 5.5 percent ADS Firing Move Speed Multiplier decreased to 3.5 percent, down from four percent



Magazine