Raven Software pushed a new update for Call of Duty: Warzone in the very early hours of Dec. 15, offering bug fixes and tweaks to new Vanguard weapons.

The highlight of this late-night update is some nerfs to the Automaton, one of Caldera’s earliest meta weapons that’s found extreme popularity among players across the world in Warzone Pacific.

🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live!



Includes Bug Fixes and Weapon adjustments!



Tune in later today for an update from #TeamRICOCHET on @CallofDuty channels.



The Season One Patch Notes have been amended (see Dec 15th): https://t.co/c5RLdmMEW6 pic.twitter.com/uVV1keoPMM — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 15, 2021

The assault rifle has had its recoil increased along with some adjustments to its magazines. The 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums and 8mm Klauser Rifle 50 Round Mags have had their movement speed and ADS move speed decreased.

The long list of bug fixes in the patch includes a fix for collision issues allowing players to peek or shoot through walls and rocks, a problem with framerate drops, and an issue that was allowing players to drop in prematurely.

Raven also promised an update from Call of Duty’s anti-cheat team, Team RICOCHET, sometime later today. The kernel-level driver part of the new measure aimed at curbing cheaters rolled out in the Asia Pacific region last week.

The full patch notes for the update can be found below.

Bug fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate Weapons.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to infil prematurely.

Fixed an issue causing Players to experience framerate drops if respawning with a Player Title and Calling Card Frame equipped.

Fixed an issue causing the Voice Chat output device setting to revert back to Default Communication Device.

Fixed an issue preventing Vanguard Seasonal Challenges from appearing and/or tracking properly.

Fixed an issue where EM2 (BOCW) Recoil was not being properly increased.

Fixed an issue causing the k98 Scout 10.0x Telescopic Optic to incorrectly increase Aim Down Sight Speeds.

Fixed an issue causing Players to unintentionally ADS-in and ADS-out.

Weapons

General

The Type 100 (VG) 8mm Nambu 20 Round Mags Attachment name has been updated to 8mm Nambu 30 Round Mags.

Weapon adjustments

Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Recoil increased



Light Machine Gun

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.4, down from 1.5



Attachments

Attachment adjustments

Magazine