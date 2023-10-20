CoD Warzone player calls on The Pharaoh to clutch against an enemy squad

What a way to turn the fight around.

The Haunting event added a host of spooky things to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, including new rewards, lots of zombies, and even bosses around Al Mazrah. But who knew that those bosses could fight on your side?

On Oct. 19, a Warzone player shared a video where they and The Pharaoh made a pretty good team battling an opposing squad. The player was seemingly cornered in the boss’s tomb so they decided to summon it using Cursed Skulls.

The Pharaoh is one of multiple bosses added in The Haunting and is located in an ancient tomb. It is a pretty difficult enemy but this time around, it decided to stay loyal to its summoner and immediately started targeting the other team.

In the total chaos of a gunfight, our heroes managed to eliminate three of the opposing players and escape the tomb, leaving The Pharaoh to continue his warpath alone.

The player putting down the deployable cover might have had something to do with the targets that the boss decided to go for, but regardless, the community was left super excited and hyped after watching this clip.

Many agreed this turn of events definitely left the enemies mad, especially since they were likely hoping to third-party a boss fight and steal it. “People who intentionally PVP during this event annoy me, so turning the event on them like that is such a dope idea lmao,” wrote a fan.

What’s even better, two of the enemy players were wearing the infamous Gaia skin, as another player noted: “Seeing that Groot skin get executed by the Pharoh was amazing.” Seems even bosses hate that Operator.

The havoc and mayhem the event brought to Warzone is amazing and many players are loving it. Moments like these are what makes The Hunting so fun and the community is hoping to see more as the event goes on.

